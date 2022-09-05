Rebecca Martin Stamp, 77, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully at Hospice & Community Care's Bob Fryer and Family Inpatient Center in Mount Joy, on Saturday, August 27, 2022, with her loving husband, Al, at her side.
Born in McAllen, TX, on February 2, 1945, Beca was the daughter of the late Celia Hare Martin and the late Scott Martin, Sr. and the cherished niece of her five Hare aunts and an uncle. She was raised in Mission, TX, and Marquette, MI, before moving to Georgetown, Washington, D.C. She graduated from Immaculata Preparatory School and St. Mary of the Woods College, Indiana, where she earned a degree in elementary education.
She returned to Washington, D.C. to teach fourth and fifth grades at Four Corners Elementary School, Silver Spring, MD. On a blind date, she met Alfred T. Stamp Jr., whom she married on October 17, 1970. They moved to Roanoke, VA, where she taught one year at Mountain View Elementary before welcoming their first child in 1974.
In 1978, Al and Beca settled in Lancaster, their home for more than 40 years. Beca was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church and supported her children's education and activities through volunteer work. In 1990, Beca joined Manheim Township School District as a paraeducator for learning support students, with whom she formed lasting bonds and friendships across many years.
With signature turns of phrase and "on my medal" honesty, Beca was a captivating storyteller. An even better listener, she turned strangers into friends, and friends into family. Quick to laugh and share her thoughts, all benefitted richly from her wisdom about etiquette, grammar and a nightcap of Kahlua.
She was guided in life by her strong Catholic faith and a fierce love for her family. Surviving beside her husband are children, A.T., of Lancaster, married to Rebecca Stamp, and Bridget, of Annapolis, MD, married to Coleman Ruiz, Jr., as well as grandsons Cole, Ben and Ollie Ruiz of Annapolis, and Thomas and Henry Stamp of Lancaster.
She is also survived by brother Scott Martin of Mission, TX; and nieces Mary Dale Newsome of Lottsburg, VA, and Rebecca Crook of Mission, TX, as well as many Hare cousins.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10th at St. John Neumann Church in Lancaster, with a celebration of life party to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Beca's memory to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604 or Healing Journey Foundation c/o Lancaster Cancer Center, 498 Stehman Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. To submit an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com