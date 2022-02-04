Rebecca Mae Riehl, 72, passed away and entered her Heavenly home on Monday, January 31, 2022, with her family lovingly by her side. Born in Lancaster and raised Old Order Amish on the family farm, she was one of eight children to the late Amos G. Allgyer and Leah B. Allgyer.
Becky spent many years working in the machine shop at Sperry New Holland and held other jobs at Pepperidge Farms and Leola Family Restaurant and later retired from Allbee Corp., where she worked for her brother John.
Her most cherished times were spent with family - summer trips to the beach with her daughters and sisters, weekly visits with her grandsons and gatherings with her siblings. She created special bonds with each member of her family - siblings, nieces and nephews. Some of her interests were reading, gardening and raising puppies.
Surviving are her daughters; Rose Cole (Nick) and Leah Davis (Ed); grandchildren; Cody (Alexa), Jimmy (Jessica), Brady, Grant, Noah, Molly, Emma, Evan, Brittney and Nicholas; great-grandchildren; Easton, Conrad and Emily; fiancé Ron Steinmetz and daughter Stacy Gingrich; siblings; Naomi Johnson (Steve), Elsie Smucker (Reuben) and Amos B. Allgyer (Lydia Ruth).
Becky was preceded in death by her beloved siblings, Sam, John and Elmer Allgyer and Mary Ann Bender.
Funeral services will be held at Zeltenreich Reformed Church, 752 Hollander Road, New Holland on Monday, February 7, 2022. Visitation with the family at 10:00 AM, funeral at 10:30 AM.
Furman’s – Leola
A living tribute »