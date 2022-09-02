Rebecca M. Martin, 79, of Ephrata, passed away on August 31, 2022 at the home of Mark S. Leid. Born in Ephrata Township, she was the daughter of the late Amos W. and Lydia Ann (Martin) Martin.
She was a member of Martindale Mennonite Church (Groffdale Conference). She had worked for Frys Greenhouse for twenty-six years. She enjoyed stamping and planting flowers.
Rebecca is survived by two brothers: Ammon and Lizzie Martin of Leola and Eli M. Martin of Mifflinburg, a sister: Alice M. and Samuel Z. Horning. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by two brothers: Irvin Martin and Amos Martin and two sister-in-laws: Nora Martin and Sandra Martin.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 5, 2022 at 9:30 AM at Martindale Mennonite Church (Groffdale Conference), 210 Weaverland Valley Road, East Earl, PA 17519 with Bishop Leon Zimmerman officiating. A viewing will be held on Sunday, September 4, 2022 from 2 PM 4 PM and from 6 PM 8 PM at the late home. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Eckenroth Home for Funerals in Terre Hill is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
A living tribute »