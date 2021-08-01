Rebecca M. Hambleton

Rebecca, also known as Becky, Becca or Beck, 77, of New Providence, PA, entered into rest early in the morning on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Brethren Village, after a brief illness. Becca was predeceased by her husband, Robert J. Hambleton, on December 5, 2011. Born in Lancaster, October 19, 1943, she was the daughter of the late John H. Musser and Charlotte Garner Musser.
She graduated from Solanco High School, Class of 1961 and attended West Chester University. She also attended the Lancaster School of Business. Becca worked at Hubley Manufacturing Company of Lancaster and the Linen Hope Chest, a gift shop in Lancaster. She retired from the family business, Mussers' Supermarket at the Buck, after 38 years of service.
Becca was a longtime and active member of Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church. Over the years she served as a deacon, a trustee, and was a member of the Presbyterian Women's group. She also loved to play Pickleball with the church team. Becca also worked as a volunteer for Meals-on-Wheels for many years and befriended everyone she worked with, giving treats to all those who delivered the meals. She also enjoyed placing seasonal napkins and cards in the meal boxes. Many of those volunteers became extended family to Becca.
No one gave gifts like Becca did. Christmas was her favorite time of year and she gave to everyone she knew. She shopped catalogues year-round, buying gifts she carefully selected specifically for individual family members and friends. She also assembled gift bags for birthdays and special occasions, or just lunch with friends.
Becca loved going to Rehoboth Beach, DE, with her sister and mother for sidewalk sales. She also enjoyed going to the Sea Witch festival in the fall for Halloween. Becca enjoyed competing with her sister's grandson on the racecar machines in the arcade, especially if she won. Another favorite trip to Rehoboth Beach was cousins' weekend with her sister and two cousins. She truly loved any kind of gathering with family and friends.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Henry "Kip" Shaubach, Jr. She is survived by her sister, Phoebe M. Shaubach, a niece, Kimberly Rankin (companion of James Albright), a nephew, R. Stephen Shaubach (companion of Grace Quinn), great-nephew, Steven Shaubach (companion of Ally Sheesley), and great-great- nephew, Liam Shaubach. She is also survived by many cousins, their families, and two best friends, Mary Brinley Bernstein and Molly "Boo" Vangura. Becca will be missed by her special furry companion, Shadow, her cat who never left her side.
Thank you from Becca's family to the ER and care teams at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health for their care during her stay at the hospital. Also, thank you to the care team at the Rehabilitation Center at Brethren Village, Lititz, PA and the Pink Team of Hospice and Community Care, Lancaster, PA for their care and loving support.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no viewing and interment will be private at the Chestnut Level Presbyterian Cemetery, Quarryville, PA. A Memorial Service will be announced and held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church, 1068 Chestnut Level Road, Quarryville, PA 17566; Hospice and Community Care, P.O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604; or the National Parkinson Foundation, 1501 N.W. 9th Avenue, Bob Hope Road, Miami, FL 33136-1494.
