Rebecca Lynn "Becky" Lenz, 66, of Mount Joy, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Jamestown, NY, she was the daughter of Richard "Dick" and Gail (McDonald) Merchant of Mount Joy. Becky was the wife of Daniel P. Lenz with whom she celebrated 32 years of marriage.
First and foremost, Becky's passion was her family, especially her children and grandchildren as well as her fur babies (Bernese Mountain Dogs). She was an avid reader of mystery novels and enjoyed gardening, the outdoors, traveling and live theater. Becky received her Associated Degree from Elizabethtown College and worked at various medical offices as a manager. She enjoyed work in and outside of the home. Becky was a member of the Church of God of Landisville. Her faith played an important role in her life, providing comfort, hope, purpose and strength.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Daniel and parents, Dick and Gail, are four children, Lindsay Rice, Michael Heller, Nathaniel Lenz and Rachel Sturgill, four grandchildren, Devan Rice, Liam and Lauren Lenz, and Raylan Sturgill; two brothers, Chris Merchant and Dan Merchant and two sisters, Vicki Haake and Tanya Merchant.
A memorial service honoring Becky's life will be held at the Church of God of Landisville, 171 Church Street, Landisville, PA 17538 on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 1 PM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 12 noon to 1 PM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 30386, Philadelphia, PA 19103. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com