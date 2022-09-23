Rebecca Lea Johnson of Faith Friendship Villa of Mountville, Pennsylvania, passed away on September 22, 2022, at the age of 74 of metastatic breast cancer.
Rebecca graduated from Solanco High School, Quarryville, and worked for Hewlett Packard and Agilent.
Rebecca was predeceased by her parents, Dorothy Mae Johnson and Carl M. Johnson, Sr. of Quarryville, and brother-in-law John F. Hershey. She is survived by siblings: Carl Johnson, Jr. and wife Lorene of Lancaster, Carolyn Hershey of Quarryville, Mary Anna Page of Edenton, North Carolina, and Lois Higgins of Sapulpa, Oklahoma, and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at Wesley Church Cemetery, 7 Wesley Road Quarryville on Saturday, October 1st at 2 P.M. Pastor Blake Deibler will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Faith Friendship Villa Resident Home, 128 West Main Street, Mountville, PA 17554 (a not-for-profit ministry) and Wesley Church, Care Team Ministry, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA 17566. reynoldsandshivery.com