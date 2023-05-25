Rebecca L. Warner, age 56, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023. She was the wife of Carl F. Warner. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Ross and Martha Kerchoff Henry.
Rebecca enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, social media, phone games, and gardening.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by 4 children: Carl and Michael Warner of Missouri, Amber Warner of Quarryville, Austin Warner of Lancaster, 5 grandchildren, and a sister Rose Morgan of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers and a sister: Ross, Rick and Catherine Henry.
There will be a funeral service at Little Britain Presbyterian Cemetery, 255 Little Britain Church Road, Peach Bottom on Friday, May 26 at 11 a.m. with a viewing at the cemetery from 10 a.m. until time of service. reynoldsandshivery.com
