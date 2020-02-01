Rebecca L. Stoltzfus, 46, of 6145 Spotts Rd., Narvon, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. She was the wife of Samuel R. Stoltzfus. Born in Gordonville, she was the daughter of Ruth B. Lantz Zook and the late Daniel B. Zook. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Also surviving are: five sons, Eli, Ephraim, Ervin, Melvin and Mervin, all at home; three daughters, Hannah, Martha and Miriam, all at home; five brothers, Daniel married to Martha Zook, Gordonville, David married to Naomi Zook, Spring Glen, Isaac married to Sara Ann Zook, Samuel married to Marian Zook, Ivan married to Viola Zook, all of Newport; three sisters, Rachel married to Aaron Esh, Gordonville, Sallie married to John Fisher, Narvon, Bertha married to Sam Stoltzfus, Manheim.
She was preceded in death by: a brother, Joseph; a sister, Hannah; two nephews, Aaron Esh, Jr. and Duane Zook; a niece, Ruthanna Zook; brother-in-law, Amos.
Funerals Services: Noon on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the late home with viewing there till the time of the service. Interment: Red Hill Cemetery, Narvon. Furman's-Leola.
