Rebecca L. Miller, daughter of Elam B. and Elizabeth Lapp Miller, of 4928 Newport Rd., Kinzers, was stillborn on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle, Lititz.
Surviving in addition to her parents are: paternal grandparents, Christ and Barbie Miller, Kinzers; maternal grandparents, Aaron and Mary Lapp, Peach Bottom; paternal great-grandparents, Aaron and Lydia Miller, John and Sylvia Beiler; maternal great-grandparents, John and Rebecca Lapp, John and Lydia Stoltzfus.
Interment was in Millwood Cemetery. Furman's – Leola