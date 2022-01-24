Rebecca L. Johnson-Hicks, 55, of Newark, Delaware, was called home to be with God on Friday, January 21, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Springfield, PA, to Robert and Elizabeth (Shriver) Johnson of Delaware County and was the wife of Isaac L. Hicks, Jr., with whom she shared eight years of marriage.
Becky enjoyed spending time on the beach, watching TV and cutting grass, just being outside working. Rebecca worked as a Master’s Level drug and alcohol therapist for various organizations for over 20 years.
In addition to her parents and husband, Rebecca is survived by a daughter, Megan E. Parke; 3 step-children, Isaac Hicks III, Cordelia Hicks, and Sonia Pierce; 2 grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren; and 3 brothers.
She was preceded in death by brothers Bob Johnson, Allen Johnson and Don Johnson.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 12:00 to 1:00 pm at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 pm, with Rev. Shirley M. Long, officiating
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
