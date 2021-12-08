Becky L. Montgomery, 69, of Manheim, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Ruth Bleacher Keener. She was the loving wife of Robert A. “Bob” Montgomery. Rebecca worked for Joseph C. Graybill Bus Company, Manheim for 35 years as a school bus driver. She was a member of Crown of Life Fellowship Church, Mount Joy.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Troy ”Butch” husband of Shana Montgomery of Manheim, Adam Montgomery of Lebanon, five grandchildren: Alex, Brooks, Britney, Addison, and Piper, two sisters: Susan Shoemaker of Manheim and Deb Keener of Harrisburg. She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Janet Montgomery and a sister, Ruth Ann Gruber.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Becky’s Funeral Service at Community Bible Church, 1849 South Forge Road, Palmyra on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Becky’s memory to Mastersonville Volunteer Fire Department, 2121 Meadow View Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.