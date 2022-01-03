Rebecca K. Zook, age 94, of 10 William Run Road, Christiana, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at the home of her daughter. She was the wife of the late David L. Zook who died in 2006. Born in Bird-in-Hand, she was the daughter of the late John L. and Lydia Kauffman King. Rebecca was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are 5 children: Lydia Mae wife of Amos S. Stoltzfus, Jr., Melvin K. husband of Mary King Zook, Katie Ruth Zook, Jonathan M. husband of Mary Fisher Zook, David L. Jr. husband of Naomi Lapp Zook all of Christiana, 24 grandchildren, 104 great-grandchildren, 21 great-great-grandchildren, 6 sisters: Lydia wife of the late Emanuel Stoltzfus of TN, Sadie wife of the late Jonas Stoltzfus, Lizzie wife of the late Joseph Beiler, both of Gap, Fannie wife of Ira Stoltzfus of Parkesburg, Anna wife of the late Samuel Stoltzfus of New Holland, Linda wife of the late Edward Glick of TX, and 3 brothers: John husband of Sarah Dienner King of Brownstown, Aaron husband of Barbara Allgyer King of Parkesburg, Levi husband of Ruth King of Narvon. She was preceded in death by 4 great-grandchildren, and 6 siblings: Amos, Katie, Mary, Naomi late wife of Elmer Fisher of Kinzers, Jacob, and Christ late husband of Susie Stoltzfus King of Gap.
Funeral service will take place TODAY, Monday, January 3, at 9 a.m. from the late home, 10 Williams Run Road, Christiana. Interment will be in the Bart Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until time of service. Shiveryfuneralhome.com
