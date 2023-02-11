Rebecca K. King, 5, 1801 Rivervue Drive N., Drumore, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023 at the Nemours Children's Hospital. The daughter of Amos B. and Naomi King King, she attended the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides her parents are: siblings, Joseph, Mahlon and Ruthie, at home; grandparents, Samuel and Barbara King, Atglen; maternal great-grandmother, Malinda wife of the late Joseph Blank. She was also preceded in death by grandparents, Amos and Annie King.
Funeral Services: 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 at the late home with viewing there till the service. Interment: Drumore (Amish) Cemetery. Furman' Leola
A living tribute »