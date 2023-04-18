Rebecca K. Fisher, age 84 of 192 Sproul Road, Christiana, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at home. She was the wife of the late Ammon F. Fisher who passed on January 27, 2013. She was born in Leacock Township, daughter to the late Abner S. and Hannah King Glick. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by 2 children: Malinda G. wife of Christian P. King of Christiana, Ammon G. husband of Elizabeth L. Esh Fisher of Blanchardville, WI, 29 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, 9 siblings: Sarah Stoltzfus of Christiana, Moses husband of Annie Fisher Glick of Quarryville, Joel husband of Lizzie Stoltzfoos Glick of Quarryville, Malinda wife of John Stoltzfoos of Holtwood, Abner Glick of New Jersey, Joseph husband of Mary Stoltzfus Glick of Quarryville, Arie Miller of Strasburg, Levi husband of Sarah Lapp Glick of Quarryville, and Jonas husband of Annie Kauffman Glick of Quarryville. She was preceded in death by 7 children: Susan G., Emma G., Miriam G. Fisher, Abner G. late husband of Rebecca S. Fisher of Strasburg, 3 stillborn children, 3 siblings: Annie Stoltzfus, David Glick, and Amos late husband of Lizzie Fisher Glick of Quarryville.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 192 Sproul Road, Christiana, TODAY, Tuesday, April 18th at 9 a.m. EST. Interment will be in Beiler's Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from time of this notice until time of service. Shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »