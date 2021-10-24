Rebecca Hope Gruver, 45, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021, after a brief, yet courageous battle with sarcoma. Born in Long Beach, CA, she was the daughter of Raymond Cornelius the late Renate A. (Steinmetz) Cornelius. She spent over 26 years and created a beautiful family with Matthew Gruver.
Rebecca held the role of RN at Ephrata Wellspan Hospital, where she was part of the oncology team and a breast care coordinator for patients with breast cancer.
Everything Rebecca attempted, she put her all into and excelled. At a young age she learned to sew from her mother and went on to become an accomplished seamstress. She created everything from handbags to her children’s Halloween costumes. She will be remembered as an amazing baker that created elaborate birthday cakes for her children every year. Rebecca loved going to Avalon, New Jersey. She was a meticulous planner when she was going to the beach, making sure to pack a special beach bag for everyone on the trip.
Her love and spirit will live on in her husband Matthew; children, Sadie, Ana and Fynn; her father Raymond; sister, Rachel Cornelius of Raleigh Durham, NC; mother-in-law, Patrice Gruver; grandmother-in-law, Roberta Gruver; as well as countless friends that she met through nursing. She was preceded in passing by her mother, Renate A. Cornelius, in September 2020.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Rebecca’s name to the Sarcoma Program Fund, giving.apps.upenn.edu, all funds donated go directly to research.
To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com