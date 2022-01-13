Rebecca H. Brubacker, 86, of Richland, peacefully went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Myerstown Mennonite Home, Myerstown, PA with family by her side. She was the wife of the late Victor P. Brubacker. Born September 1, 1935, near Brownstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late David M. and Alta Hoover Martin.
A homemaker, Rebecca was a custodian at First National Bank, Fredericksburg, and a volunteer at the Jubilee Shop. She enjoyed plants, bird watching, prayer and reading the Bible, and was a member of Harmony Christian Fellowship.
She is survived by sons, Jesse, husband of Rosanna (Martin), Lebanon; Ray, husband of Michelle (Barham), Vero Beach, FL; David, husband of Karen (Zook), Richland; and daughter Rose, wife of Richard Hoover, Martinsburg; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; two brothers, David H. husband of Rhoda Martin of Newmanstown, and Emanuel H. husband of Susan Martin of Millersville; two sisters, Florence wife of Samuel Nolt of East Greenville, and Anna wife of Roy Zeiset of Greencastle; two brothers-in-law, Charles Martin and Marvin Wise. She was preceded in death by a son, Victor E. Brubacker, brothers, Aaron, Norman and Melvin Martin and by sisters, Laura Martin and Miriam Wise.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11 AM at Harmony Christian Fellowship, 30 Camp Swatara Road, Myerstown, PA, with Leonard Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. A viewing will be held at Harmony Christian Fellowship, Saturday from 9-11 AM, prior to the funeral. Anyone wishing to listen to the funeral service may dial 1-717-933-3168 at 11 AM. Kindly omit flowers. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
