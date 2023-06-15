Rebecca F. Beiler, 91, of 1604 Wheatland School Rd., Lancaster passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at her home. Born in Leacock Twp., she was the daughter of the late Ephraim and Sarah Fisher King. She was the wife of the late Joseph L. Beiler who died in 2011. A homemaker, Rebecca was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: Sarah married to Levi Fisher, Kirkwood, Malinda married to Daniel Smoker, Strasburg, Ephraim married to Lydia Fisher Beiler, Elsie married to Stephen Fisher, Enos married to Katie Blank Beiler, all of Lancaster; and extended family.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Lizzie Esh.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 9 am EST with interment following in Beiler's Cemetery, Ronks. The viewing will be held at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's Leola
