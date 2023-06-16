Rebecca F. Beiler, 91, of 1604 Wheatland School Rd., Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at her home. Born in Leacock Twp., she was the daughter of the late Ephraim and Sarah Fisher King. She was the wife of the late Joseph L. Beiler who died in 2011. A homemaker, Rebecca was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: 3 children, Malinda K. married to Daniel S. Smoker, Strasburg, Ephraim K. married to Lydia Fisher Beiler, Enos K. married to Katie Blank Beiler, both of Lancaster; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; step-daughter-in-law, Mattie K. Fisher; sons-in-law, Stephen K. married to Miriam King Esh, Stephen Y. married to Katie Miller Fisher. She was preceded in death by: 3 daughters, Sarah Fisher, Lizzie Esh, Elsie Fisher; sisters, Lizzie Esh, Emma Fisher, Annie King; brothers, David and Samuel King; 3 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 9 AM EST with interment following in Beiler's Cemetery, Ronks. The viewing will be at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's-Leola
