Rebecca E. Stoltzfus, 87, of 721 Country Lane, Paradise, passed away Friday morning, Aug. 9, 2019 at home after a long illness. Born in Gordonville, she was the daughter of the late John U. and Rebecca Esh Fisher. Mrs. Stoltzfus was the wife of Sol E. Stoltzfus and was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Also surviving are: children, Elizabeth married to Benuel King, Gap, Anna married to Christ King, Leola, John married to Mary Petersheim Stoltzfus, Bird-in-Hand, Abram married to Bertha Miller Stoltzfus, Fountain City, IN, Alvin married to Elizabeth Beiler Stoltzfus, Paradise, Elmer married to Mary Esh Stoltzfus, Paradise, Ruth married to Jacob Glick, Rebecca married to Jacob King, both Quarryville, Lillian married to Alvin Lapp, Kinzer, Mary married to David King, Gordonville; 94 grandchildren; 211 great-grandchildren. The last of her immediate family, she was preceded in death by siblings, Christ, Aaron, John, Abner, Lizzie, Samuel, Rachel and Sarah.
Funeral Services: 9 a.m. EST, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at the home of Elmer Stoltzfus, 700 Country Lane, Paradise. Viewing: at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Interment: Bart cemetery, Georgetown.