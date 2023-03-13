Rebecca E. Petersheim, 80, of 632 Integrity Dr., Lititz, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023 at her home. Born in Leola, she was the daughter of the late Ephraim and Rebecca Esh Riehl. She was the wife of Benuel L. Petersheim. A homemaker, Rebecca was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by: 6 children, Aaron married to Pamela Petersheim, Lebanon County, Melvin married to Mary Petersheim Petersheim, Lititz, Ephraim married to Susie Zook Petersheim, Elmer married to Salome Zook Petersheim, both of Manheim, Rachel married to Omar Kauffman, Holtwood, Esther married to Elam Blank, Manheim; 42 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; 7 siblings, Nancy married to Henry King, Daniel Riehl, Levi married to Linda Riehl, Rachel married to Christ Petersheim, Ephraim married to Rachel Riehl, Reuben married to Miriam Riehl, John married to Rachel Riehl; sister-in-law, Priscilla Riehl.
She was preceded in death by: a granddaughter, Rebecca Petersheim; siblings, Katie Lapp, Christ Riehl, Lizzie Glick, Aaron Riehl, Emma Smucker.
Funeral services will be from the late home on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 11 a.m. EST with interment following in Sun Hill Cemetery. The viewing will be at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's Leola
