Rebecca E. Beiler, 79, of 106 Horseshoe Rd., Leola entered into rest on Friday evening, Oct. 4, 2019. She was the wife of John S. Beiler. Born in Gordonville, Mrs. Beiler was the daughter of the late David P. and Sarah Esh King. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Also surviving: children, Sarah married to John Zook, Christiana, Annie married to W. David Beiler, Narvon, Amos married to Edna Allgyer Beiler, Alvin married to Katie Mae Stoltzfus Beiler, both Cochranville, Linda married to Norman Beiler Jr., Narvon, Christ married to Lillian Stoltzfus Beiler, Leola, Mary married to Jake Esh, Little Falls, NY, John married to Sadie Lapp Beiler, Stephen married to Leah King Beiler, both Holtwood; 72 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; siblings, Elam (Sadie), Eli (Hannah), Lizzie (Henry Stoltzfus), Sarah (Stephen Fisher), Sylvia (Omar Petersheim). She was preceded in death by: a son, David; four grandchildren; siblings, John, Benjamin, Ephraim, Amos, Malinda King, and David.
Funeral Services: 9 a.m. EST, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at the late home with viewing there till the service. Interment: Myer's Cemetery, Leola. Furman's – Leola