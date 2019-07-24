Rebecca "Becky" C. Artz, 93, passed away peacefully in the care of Hospice at Willow Valley on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Born and raised in Lancaster County, Becky was the daughter of the late Howard and Mary Bunting and was married 69 years to the late Roy E. Artz.
A determined Becky exceeded expectations of her high school counselors by earning a nursing degree, and then an advanced degree from Millersville University. A member of the 1946 Social Club of Lancaster General Hospital, she first worked as a private duty RN, and later served as school nurse for multiple units of the Manheim Township school district, while she raised her three children.
After moving to Holtwood in 1979, Becky played less golf; more Bridge. She enjoyed various creative pursuits, card playing, crafting, and cooking with her grandchildren. Becky was an avid reader and accomplished baker who excelled at knitting and needlepoint.
Becky is survived by a son, Theodore A. Artz, husband of Diane S. Zatz; a daughter, Patricia L. Artz, wife of Kipling Hull; grandchildren, Zoë B. Artz, wife of Dave Strunk, Petra R. Artz, partner to Charlie Baranowski, Matthew Shinton, husband of Cheryl, and Breck and Melissa Artz.
Becky was preceded in death by a son, David R. Artz; and brothers, William S. and James R. Bunting.
A family memorial will be private.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Becky's honor to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box #4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
As per Becky's final wishes, in lieu of a photo, the family would like to share a best-loved recipe:
Becky's "This Too Shall Pass" Blueberry Buckle
Preheat oven: 350, Grease 8" glass baking dish
Beat 3/4 C sugar, ¼ C softened butter, 1 egg until smooth
Gradually add 1/3 C milk + 1 tsp lemon juice
In another bowl, mix 1 1/2 C flour, 2 tsp baking powder, 1/4 tsp salt
Add to butter mixture, mixing well
Fold in 2 C fresh blueberries
Bake 50 minutes
Cook 2 TBL melted butter, 1/4 C sugar, 1 TBL lemon juice in small saucepan, stir until bubbly
Pour over finished cake; broil 2 minutes until the glaze bubbles
To send the family an online condolence, please visit Becky's memorial page at: SnyderFuneralHome.com