Rebecca “Becky” Forwood Nicholson

New Year's Day 2022, Rebecca Ann Forwood Nicholson grasped the nail scarred hands of her Lord Jesus Christ, bound for her eternal heavenly home. Born in Lancaster Co., December 10, 1944, to J. Harold Forwood and Anna Mae Flory Forwood, she was their first born of 5 children.
Becky lived a faithful, dedicated life of service to her Savior and extended her Christian love to all she encountered. In spite of numerous health struggles for most of her adult years, she relied on faith and determination to daily press onward. Widowed by her husband Marion (Nick) Nicholson, they successfully managed various hotel and hospitality properties, creating hundreds of friendships throughout the States. A large part of Becky and Nick's love language was catering and feeding people, a delight for many recipients. Becky treasured her longtime friends from school and church, and her loyalty communicating proved so. Her passion for arts and crafts was evident in her original watercolor and acrylic paintings, handcrafted cards, and decorative food presentation. Health allowing, she was an active member of Harvest Bible Church and especially enjoyed Pastor Jon Walters' sermons, her Connection Group and well performed music.
Survived by sister, Lois Lind (Gary) Middletown, and Lois' children, Jason and Jordan King; sister Miriam "Mim" (Ron) Ashby, Willow Street, daughter Kathy Keeseman, Carlisle, (children Kyle, Amanda and Hali), and daughter Glenda Rainwater, Arkansas (children Loretta, Andy and Gene), and 8 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by sister, Jean Greer of Australia, Becky is survived by Jean's children Becky, Rachel, Rosanna, William and Pollyanna. Predeceased by brother, Dale Forwood, Becky is survived by his daughter Michelle Lynn. Special thank you to Pat Lee for her earthly Angel aid with Becky's needs, the past 6 months!
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Becky’s Funeral Service at Risser’s Mennonite Church, 8360 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown, on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 2:30 PM. There will be a viewing at the church from 2:00 PM until the time of service. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery and will be officiated by Pastor Jon Walters. Social distancing and masks are encouraged.
In honor of Becky's memory, please consider contributions to Bible Visuals International, 650 Main Street Akron, PA 17501 or Harvest Bible Church, 1460 Eden Road Lancaster, PA 17601. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com.
