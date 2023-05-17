Surrounded by her family, Rebecca "Becky" Belle Hanna passed away peacefully at the age of 83 on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in the apartment she shared with her husband at Landis Homes, Lititz. She was born in Indiana, PA, and was the daughter of the late Emerson James and Augusta Coy Holstein.
A graduate of Blairsville High School in 1958, Becky pursued her passion for caring for others, becoming a registered nurse, and serving at Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh. She was a member at Highland Presbyterian Church.
Becky worked tirelessly for the disenfranchised and advocated fearlessly for the most vulnerable. She led the way in resettling Cambodian families in the Lancaster area and devoted herself to mission work in Nicaragua and Guatemala. As the Executive Director of Sunnyside Housing, she was able to live out her calling to fight for affordable housing in Lancaster City.
Becky was a beautiful soul who loved fiercely and was deeply loved. Her last words were, "I love you. All the way!" Her legacy of love will continue to inspire her family and all who knew her.
Becky leaves behind her husband, James W. Hanna, and four loving children: Anita Hanna, Lisa (Doug) Witmer, David (Brenda) Hanna, and Mark (Amy) Hanna. She was blessed with nine grandchildren: Ben, Olivia, Bella, Katelyn (John Gilpatrick), James, Audrey, Andrew, Gavin, and Emily, whom she adored. Her younger sister, Sandra (Paul) Libengood lives in Greensburg, PA. Becky was predeceased by her other two siblings, Donna and Emerson. Throughout her life, Becky showed immense love and dedication to her family, brightening their lives in every way. Her children have honored her through the professions they have chosen.
Please join us for Becky's Memorial Service to celebrate her life at the Highland Presbyterian Church, located at 500 E. Roseville Road, Lancaster, PA 17601, on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Allison Beaulieu officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
In memory of Becky, please send contributions to Church World Service in Lancaster (cwslancaster.org/donate/), who work with refugees and immigrants within the Lancaster area, Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity (lancasterlebanonhabitat.org/support-habitat/), or Samaritan Counseling Center, 1803 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
