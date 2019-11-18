Rebecca B. Zook, 73, 224 Cider Mill Road, Ephrata, formerly of Loysville, entered into rest on Friday, November 15th, 2019 at Hershey Medical Center. Born in Bareville, PA she was the daughter of the late John S. and Malinda K. Beiler Zook. A member of the Old Order Amish Church, she owned Rebecca's Discount Foods in Loysville, PA and also did domestic cleaning and was an Amish school teacher.
Surviving are seven sisters and one brother, Katie wife of the late Enos Beiler, Christiana, Mary Zook, with whom she resided, Malinda wife of David Zook, Ephrata, Mima wife of Henry King Pembroke, KY, Naomi wife of Stephen Zook, Ephrata, David husband of Rebecca Stoltzfus Zook, Bethel, Lizzie wife of Benuel Stoltzfus, Pembroke, KY, Emma wife of John Stoltzfus, Quarryville; a number of nieces and nephews. A sister, Sadie Beiler preceded her in death.
Funeral services: 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18th, 2019 at the home of Ephraim Zook, 259 Conestoga Creek Road, Ephrata with viewing there till the time of the service. Interment: Myer's Cemetery, Leola. Furman's – Leola