Rebecca B. Stoltzfus, 88, of 334 Stormstown Rd., Bird-in-Hand, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Amos K. and Annie Beiler Lapp. A homemaker, Mrs. Stoltzfus was a member of Old Order Amish Church.
Rebecca is survived by: her husband, Jesse; sons, Elmer married to Naomi Lapp Stoltzfus, MO, Daniel Jay married to Mary Ann Fisher Stoltzfus, NY, Raymond married to Sarah Beiler Stoltzfus, Loysville; daughters, Katie married to David Glick, Bird-in-Hand, Anna Mary married to Amos Fisher, Quarryville, Hannah married to Melvin Esh, Strasburg, Esther married to Sam Lantz, Leola, Emma married to Emanuel Lantz, Narvon; 66 grandchildren; 70 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Katie Lapp, Lancaster. She was preceded in death by: sisters, Annie Petersheim, Katie Esh, Malinda Lapp, Sarah King, Mary and Mattie Lapp, Lizzie Beiler, Susie and Lavina Stoltzfus, Fannie Lapp, Hannah King; brothers, Jacob, Amos and Noah Lapp.
Funeral services: private with interment following in the Upper Millcreek Cemetery, Leola. Furman's – Leola
