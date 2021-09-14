Rebecca B. King, 3 day old daughter of Omar and Sarah Beiler King, of 192 Jubilee Rd., Peach Bottom, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Women and Babies Hospital of Lancaster.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by: paternal grandparents, Daniel and Lizzie King, Nottingham; maternal grandparents, John and Sadie Beiler, Holtwood; paternal great-grandparents, Rachel King, Benuel Esh; maternal great-grandmother, Sarah Lapp.
Interment was in Wakefield Cemetery, Peach Bottom. Furman's – Leola
