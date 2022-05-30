Rebecca Ann Good, 80, of Denver, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at home.
She was born in Reinholds, Berks County, to the late Woodrow and Carrie (Foltz) Specht and was the wife of Richard Good with whom she shared 62 years of marriage.
Rebecca had a great sense of humor. She was a very kind person who was friendly to everyone. She was a phenomenal cook, enjoyed playing bingo, attending casinos, and most of all she cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Rebecca is survived by 3 children, Geraldine, wife of Steve Shenberger, Richard Good, Jr., and Troy Good, husband of Brenda; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; a sister, June Zimmerman; and sister-in-law, Polly Specht.
She was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Kenneth Specht and Woodrow Specht, Jr.
Services are private at the convenience of the family.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Hospice & Community Care for their wonderful care during the past year.
Memorial contributions in Rebecca's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
