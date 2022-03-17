Rebecca A. Fisher, age 86, of Ronks, passed away at Fairmount Homes on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. She was the wife of the late Aaron L. Fisher who passed away on October 8, 2021. She was born in Strasburg, daughter of the late Gideon K. & Miriam Fisher Stoltzfus.
She was a member of Calvary Monument Bible Church, where in the past she was a Sunday School Teacher and member of the Ladies Missionary Fellowship and helped with childcare for Tuesday Tea.
She enjoyed gardening, hunting, preparing meals and taking trips to the family cabin in Potter County. She loved spending time with her family and was known as the rock of the family.
Surviving is a foster son Eldon Kio of Wyoming, 2 sons: Richard Fisher companion of Rhonda Slaymaker of Landisville, Kevin husband of Barbara Kauffman Fisher of Christiana, 6 grandchildren: Sonya, Brandon, Eric, Jessica, Alexis and Colton, 5 great-grandchildren: Isabelle, Noah, Jenna, Alyssa and Aiden, sister Mary L. Stoltzfus of Ronks. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Allen Lee & Jonathan Stoltzfus.
Funeral service will take place from the Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, PA, on Saturday, March 19th at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Tom Hubbard will be officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Calvary Monument Bible Church. shiveryfuneralhome.com