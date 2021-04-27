Rebecca A. Cavanaugh, 70, of Bushong Rd., Leola, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021. She was the wife of Francis M. Cavanaugh for 42 years. She was the daughter of Dr. Howard and Grace Reber. She graduated from Linden Hall in 1969 and Lebanon Valley College in 1973 as an English Major. She worked 9 years as a High School teacher and then in radio sales for WIOV.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by: a brother, Howard Reber, Jr. of California; a step-daughter, Kate wife of Keith Jenkins.
She enjoyed woodworking, reading, painting, gardening, and watching old movies.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Water St. Mission, Lancaster. Furman's – Leola