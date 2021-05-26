Rebecca A. "Becky" Thompson, 64, of Atglen, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Lancaster General Hospital. She was the beloved wife of William L. Thompson with whom she shared 48 years of marriage. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Romaine J. Radcliffe Warner.
Becky was an area resident all her life and a 1974 graduate of the Octorara High School. She was then employed for 10 years at Burroughs in Downingtown. Later, she continued her education at Immaculata where she received her nursing degree. She was employed for 33 years as a registered nurse at the Brandywine Hospital before retiring in December 2018.
Becky was the most unbelievably awesome wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. She treasured spending time with her family (especially her grandchildren) and vacationing with friends. She dedicated her life to pleasing others and helping anywhere she could.
Becky faithfully served as treasurer for 23 years at the Eastern Lancaster County Rod and Gun Club, Kinzers, PA.
She is survived, in addition to her husband, by two children; Melanie Ferrara of Christiana and Joshua Thompson and wife Shelley of Coatesville, seven grandchildren; Astoria, Ronald, Joseph, Jessica, Alyssa, Jocelyn, and Logan and two siblings; Kimberly Austin and husband Richard of Honey Brook and Douglas Warner and spouse Jim of Chalfant, PA. She was preceded in death by one sister, Tina McMinn and her son-in-law Ronald Ferrara, Jr.
Becky, you were a strong willed woman who stood beside me through thick and thin when any other wife would have given in. I will forever be grateful for being blessed with your love. Your loving husband, Bill.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St., Parkesburg, PA. Family and friends are also invited to visitation and viewing from 9:00 AM to the time of the service. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Eastern Lancaster County Rod and Gun Club, 904 Smyrna Rd., Kinzers, immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Barrow Neurological Foundation at www.supportbarrow.org
Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com