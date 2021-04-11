Reba Pinkerton Roberts, 93, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021, at Brethren Village. Born in Midkiff, Lincoln County, WV, she was the daughter of the late Leonard Pinkerton and Frances Hager Pinkerton. Reba was the loving wife of the late Samuel L. Roberts who passed away in 1978.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (Gigi), Reba devoted her time to her home and family. She had a passion for canning, making preserves, gardening, bingo and was a skilled bridge player. After moving to Brethren Village she enjoyed the crafting classes, especially making jewelry and cards. She enjoyed the Fulton Theatre and even played the triangle with the Lancaster Symphony. She was very outgoing. Reba never met a stranger.
Reba is survived by two daughters, Patricia Lynn Brennen and her husband Marc of Sacramento, CA, and Karen Leigh Roberts of Lancaster. Also surviving are 3 grandchildren, Greg, Jamie and Justin; 3 great-grandchildren, Mina, Ben and Smith; and her daughter-in-law, Karen Hughes of TN. Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Steven Wayne Roberts and her dear sister, Kathleen Vest. She was the last surviving sibling of seven.
A Memorial Service will be planned and announced for a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Reba's memory may be made to the Brethren Village Employee Gift Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com