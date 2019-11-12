Reba M. Rettew, 95, of Manheim passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim. Born in Williamstown, she was the daughter of the late Harry E. and Myrtie Hensel Sterner. She was the loving wife of the late Eugene F. Rettew who died in 1997. In her earlier years, Reba helped her father and later her husband at the former Sterner's Shoe Store, Manheim. She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, Manheim. Reba enjoyed gardening, painting, cooking, scrapbooking, taking pictures, playing her player piano and she loved to spend time with her family.
Surviving are three daughters, Karen L. wife of Douglas Connelly, Linda D. wife of Steven Ober both of Manheim and Darlene A. wife of Kenneth Smoker of Auburn, five grandchildren, Nicole (Michael) Wayde, Reagan Smoker, Matthew (Lori) Martin, Andrea (Charles) Beale, Andrew (Michelle) Martin and nine great-grandchildren, Kyle, Aidan and Chase Wayde, Brady and Cooper Martin, Gavin and Madelyn Beale, and Adelyn and Drew Martin. She was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Sterner and two sisters, Irene Seidel and Hazel Blum.
The family would like to thank Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim and Hospice for All Seasons, Grantville for the special care given to Reba.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service at Salem United Methodist Church, 140 North Penn Street, Manheim on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in Manheim Fairview Cemetery, Penn Township. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Reba's memory to Hospice for All Seasons, 280 South Hill Drive, Grantville, PA 17028. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com