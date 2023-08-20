Reba M. Brown, 87, of Lititz passed away peacefully August 15, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Guy and Edith Martin and was the loving wife of the late H. Eugene Brown.
Reba worked as a CNA and dedicated 40 years to Luther Acres. She also faithfully volunteered at the Red Cross blood bank over many years. Reba loved to travel and was fond of shopping trips to Park City Mall and Stauffer's. She was also a fan of Penn State and the Phillies.
Left to treasure her memory are her children, Jeffrey Brown, husband of Heidi, Joanne Sonefelt, Ron Brown, and Richard Brown; four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held August 27, 2023, at Neffsville Mennonite Church, 2371 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601, at 2PM. Family would like to offer a special thank you to Hospice and Community Care for their dedication, support and care of Reba and her family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice and Community care at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org
