Reba Joan Good, 89, of New Holland, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022 in the Lancaster General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Raymond S. Good. She was born in Lancaster on July 13, 1932, daughter of the late Samuel and Frances Gilbert Smith. Reba attended the St. John's United Methodist Church in Paradise and she enjoyed reading and sewing. She especially loved spending time with her family.
Reba is survived by children, Maxine Blount and husband David; Thomas Good and wife Barbara; Joseph Good and wife Sue; Ann Good and husband Karl; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sisters, Nancy Kirsch and Sally Fisher. She was preceded in death by a son, Gary Good; brothers, Samuel, Paul and Donald Smith.
Funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements.
A living tribute »