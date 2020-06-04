Reba G. Weit, 91, formerly of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Luther Acres due to complications from Covid 19.
Born in Millport, Warwick Township, she was the 13th of 14 children of the late William S. and Hattie Mae (Stark) Garner. She was married 43 years to the late Harlan J. Weit who passed away in 1993.
Reba graduated from Warwick Township High School, where she was a majorette and class valedictorian. She was employed as a seamstress for 39 years with Scott & Kurt, Yorktown and Shorenson Mfg., and was an ILWGU member.
She was a lifetime member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Rothsville PA, and was a former choir member. She was a member and past president of Ephrata Lioness Club, and was a volunteer for many years at Meals on Wheels.
Reba enjoyed crocheting, winning numerous awards at the Ephrata Fair. She also enjoyed monthly breakfasts with her brothers and sisters and their spouses, Bingo, jigsaw puzzles and playing games with her family.
A devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Reba is survived by two daughters, Jean A., wife of Daryl Slaymaker of Ephrata, Rebecca S, wife of Merle Ericson of Naples, FL; a granddaughter, Lori A., wife of Arthur Kemler of Lititz; a great-granddaughter, Lauren E. Kemler of Lititz; and a sister, Miriam R. Wolf of Ephrata.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by six sisters, Margie Foltz, Hattie Hoffer, Earla Showers, Grace Garner, Violet Weit, Susan Huber and six brothers, Albert, William S., Clarence, Victor, Walter, and Ray Garner.
The family would like to thank her caregivers while in Personal Care at Muhlenberg Lodge. Special thanks to her nurse, Vanessa, and Activity Director, Mary, at Luther Acres Manor, along with Hospice & Community Care Lancaster.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
If desired memorial contributions in Reba's memory may be made to Jerusalem Lutheran Church or Hospice & Community Care.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
