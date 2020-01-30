Reba E. Fichtner, age 93, formerly of Bart, PA, passed away at the Quarryville Presby-terian Retirement Community on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was the wife of the late Lester G. Fichtner, who passed away on August 20, 2005. She was born in West Sadsbury Township, daughter of the late James S. & Eva Mae Berkey Henry.
She was a member of the Georgetown United Methodist Church. In the past she had worked at the Bart Sewing Factory and was a member of the Strasburg Senior Citizens.
Surviving are 3 children: Wanda L. Wingler of Landisville, Gerald L. husband of Janet Fichtner of Coe Hill, Ontario Canada, James G. husband of Patsy Kauffman Fichtner of Christiana, 6 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandchild and 12 siblings: Wilmer, Harold, Raymond, Ralph, Thomas, George, Walter, Earl, Wayne, Roy Henry, Verna Summers and Inez Groff.
Funeral service will take place from the Georgetown United Methodist Church, 1070 Georgetown Road, Bart, PA, on Monday at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastors Linda Harnish and Mary Brondyke will be officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association: Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 321 N. Market Street, Lancaster, PA, 17604
