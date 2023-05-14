Reba D. Sweigart, 95, formerly of Ephrata and Mt. Joy, PA, passed away peacefully at Pleasant View Communities in Manheim, PA on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Reba was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Ephrata. She graduated from Ephrata High School in 1945 and worked at the former Ephrata Shoe Company and retired from the former Science Press, both of Ephrata.
Reba was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan. She enjoyed old songs and afternoon soap operas, especially General Hospital. She was a naturally artistic person and loved to sketch and paint. During the holiday season she would paint decorations on the windows of her family members' homes.
Reba's family would like to thank the staff of Pleasant View Communities in Manheim for the wonderful care they gave to her.
She is survived by six nieces and nephews, three of whom live locally: J. Craig Steinmetz, husband of Patricia A. Kauffman Steinmetz, of Manheim, PA, Madolin D., wife of James N. Heisey of Mt. Joy, PA, and Ann S., wife of Terry L. Nolt of Akron, PA; 12 great-nieces & nephews; and 19 great-great-nieces & nephews.
Reba was preceded in death by her parents, Walter M. and Minnie M. Sweigart, two sisters, Marion D. Colonell and Hazel L. Steimetz, and one brother, Russell J. Sweigart.
Graveside services were held privately at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Ephrata, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 167 E. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 in Reba's memory.