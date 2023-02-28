Reba Campbell, 91, of Lititz, passed away on February, 24, 2023 at Neffsville Nursing & Rehabilitation. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Huber and Mary (Sauder) Oberholtzer. She was the loving wife of the late Richard E. "Dick" Campbell who passed away in 2016. Reba worked for the former Bickel's Potato Chip Company, Manheim and the former Plain and Fancy Egg Plant, Manheim. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Manheim where she helped with funeral luncheons.
Surviving are three children; Sharon L. wife of Stephen L. Patrick, Lititz, Dennis E. Campbell, Lititz, Carol A. wife of Reverend Dr. Jeffrey Elliott, North Cape May, NJ, four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and a brother, Vernon Oberholtzer. She was one of ten children.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Reba's Funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on, Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:30 AM. There will be a time of visitation with the family from 10:30 AM until the time of service. Interment in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring can send contributions in Reba's memory to VisionCorps, 244 North Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com