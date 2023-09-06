Reba A. Sands, 87, of Mountville, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. She was the wife of the late William E. Sands who passed away in August, 2022. They would have been married for 70 years, on September 6, 2022. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Rolandis P. and Mabel May Eberly Gibble.
Reba was a member of Manor Church and was a prayer warrior. She enjoyed card ministry, traveling, reading, history, and flower gardening.
Surviving are her children: Robert Dale (Darlene) Sands, Lancaster; Barbara L. (Gary) Keller, Chambersburg; J. Michael Sands, Columbia and G. Edward (Jackie) Sands, Conestoga. Ten grandchildren: Scott, Olivia, Joe, Jaime, Kelley, Heather, Jessica, Emily, Dan and Brady. Twenty great-grandchildren. One sister: Joyce Row, York.
The Funeral Service will be held at Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Road, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor John B. Hawbaker, officiating. Viewing from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Manor Church or World Missions. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
