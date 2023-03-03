Reba A. Bowman, 66, of Narvon, PA, passed away at her home on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. She was the wife of Teddy G. Bowman, Sr., with whom she celebrated 11 years of marriage on October 1st. She was born in Coatesville, daughter of the late Raymond H. & Lydia King Kauffman.
She worked at the Bank of Bird-In-Hand as a Loan Documentation Processor, retiring November of 2021. She graduated from Octorara High School class of 1974.
Reba loved Ford Mustangs, muscle cars, Harley Davidsons, Hallmark Movies, going to the beach and stuffed teddy bears.
Surviving besides her husband are 2 children: Stephanie A. Kauffman of Middletown, Teddy G., Jr. husband of Shannon Bowman of Malvern, 5 siblings: Velma J. Cox of Florida, S. Grace Raum of Arizona, Kervin W. husband of Beverly Miller Kauffman of Kinzers, Mildred F. wife of Roger Sheaffer of Kinzers and Betty L. Baum of Paradise. She was preceded in death by a brother Park E. Kauffman late husband of Nancy Rohrbaugh Kauffman of Atglen.
Funeral service will take place at the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA, on Monday, March 6th at 11 a.m., with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Clinton Shondelmyer will be officiating. Interment will take place at the Pequea Presbyterian Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
