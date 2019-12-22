Rear Admiral Clarence Arthur Edward Johnson, Jr. USNR (Ret.)

Rear Admiral "Cricket" Johnson, 89, of Willow Street, PA, died peacefully December 12, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in Minneapolis, MN, he was an avid sailor and track star at Southwest High School, winning first in state in cross country. In 1947-48 he began studies at Macalester College, and in 1948 was appointed to the United States Naval Academy. He received his Naval Aviator designation in 1954 and soon after married Elizabeth F. Fenstad in Grand Marais, Minnesota. They spent 57 happy years together.
1n 1955, he deployed on three carriers with an anti-submarine warfare (ASW) squadron until 1957. In 1959, he joined the faculty of the U.S. Naval Academy and taught in the Engineering Department. From 1962 to 1968 he was a member of the Naval Reserve, reaching the position of Executive Officer of a carrier ASW squadron.
Returning to active duty in 1968, he was a special project officer on the staff of the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations, followed by a tour until 1970 as an ASW project manager at Andrews Air Force Base. In 1972, he became Executive Officer of Naval Air Station Glenview, Illinois.
Following a two year tour on CNO's staff as the Director of Naval Air Reserve Plans, Programs and Policy Division, he became the Assistant for Legislative Affairs and Special Projects for the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (Reserve Affairs).
From 1977 to 1979 he was the Commanding Officer of Naval Air Station New Orleans. He and Liz hosted HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, as he stopped and refueled on a trip from the Falkland Islands to England.
Following a short tour as Deputy Chief of Staff for the Chief of Naval Reserve in New Orleans, became Deputy Director of Naval Reserve from 1979 to 1981 and assumed duties as Commander Naval Bases Philadelphia, New York and Boston. He welcomed many dignitaries including the King of Norway, worked on many celebrations including the Brooklyn Bridge 100th Anniversary, Tall Ships ‘82, Philadelphia's 300th Birthday, and hosted many Army Navy football games. Rear Admiral Johnson retired from the Navy in October 1983.
Rear Admiral Johnson received the following military awards: Legion of Merit (2); Navy Meritorious Service Medal (3); and Navy Commendation Medal.
In 1983 Cricket and Liz bought 11 acres on the Rappahannock River in Lancaster County, Virginia. They planted an orchard, grew vegetables, berries, and holly which they sold at a local farmers market. They had bee hives and fresh oysters and blue crabs at their dock. Cricket was an active member at St. Mary's Whitechapel Church and served on the vestry.
In 2003, they began a new chapter and moved to Willow Valley Retirement Communities in Willow Street, PA. Cricket and Liz enjoyed traveling to see their children and grandchildren and friends around the country. He continued his love of gardening and sailing and was active at St. John's Episcopal Church as a volunteer with their Eagles Nest program.
He is preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth; his parents Clarence A. E., Sr. and Ruth Johnson, and his sister Nancy Baierl Johnson; survived by three daughters, Carey Johnson Tynan (Tim) of Arlington, VA; Diane Johnson Kehlenbrink (Doug), of Harrisonburg, VA; and Leslie Johnson Higgins (Bill) of Newtown Square, PA; and five grandchildren, Mark Tynan, Kelly Tynan, Peter Kehlenbrink, Bretta Higgins and William Higgins, III.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at St. John's Episcopal Church, 321 West Chestnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Inurnment will be at the United States Naval Academy Cemetery, Annapolis, MD, in the spring. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Cricket's memory to Echonet.com or the charity of your choice.
