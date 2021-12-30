Raymond Zimmerman Reiff, age 67, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on December 28th 2021. He gracefully battled cancer for the past five years.
Ray retired from Earl Township and previously spent decades working for Zimmerman’s Paving.
Ray’s favorite past time was spending time with his siblings whether it be chopping wood or helping with a construction project. Even while battling cancer at home he enjoyed sitting on his front porch viewing Lancaster County farmland.
Ray was predeceased by his father Aaron N. Reiff, mother Mary N. Reiff and siblings Melvin and Alvin Reiff.
He is survived by daughter Patricia Wetzel (Marc) of Pittsburgh and siblings, Martha Hoover (Melvin) of Leola, John Reiff (Elsie) of Ephrata, Paul Reiff (Miriam) of Mohnton, Anna Huber (late Allan) of New Holland, Harvey Reiff (Louella) of Aurora, Ruth Ann Zimmerman (David) of East Earl, Esther Martin (Glenn) of New Holland, Mervin Reiff (April) of New Holland and Lester Reiff (Cindy) of New Holland.
Funeral services will be held at Petra Church, 565 Airport Road New Holland, PA 17557 on Monday, January 3, at 10:30 A.M. Visitations will be held at the church on Sunday, January 2nd from 4 PM – 6 P.M. and on Monday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment will be held in the adjoining church cemetery. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Groff-High Funeral Home in New Holland in entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
