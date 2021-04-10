Raymond Z. Zimmerman, 81, of Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 in his home with his family by his side. He was the husband of Sarah B. Zimmerman Zimmerman with whom he was married to for 61 years. He was born in Earl Township, Lancaster County on December 25, 1939, a son of the late David Martin and Anna Hoover Zimmerman Zimmerman.
Raymond was a farmer and a member of the Mt. Zion Mennonite Church of the Weaverland Conference.
Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Clair Zimmerman (Susan) of Stouchsburg, PA; David Zimmerman (Ellen) of Elm, PA; Earl Zimmerman (Louella) of Richland, PA; Susan Horst of Rising Sun, MD; Janet Zimmerman (Dale) of Reistville, PA; Darlene Martin (Kenneth) of Mt. Airy, PA; Ray Zimmerman (Dawn) of Schaefferstown, PA; Jonathan Zimmerman (Dianne) of Schaefferstown, PA; 49 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; brother, Adam Zimmerman (Laura) of Ephrata, PA; sisters, Vera Martin of Lititz, PA; Edna Weiler (David) of Lancaster, MO; Anna Mary Horning (John) of Fontana, PA; sister-in-law, Nancy Stoltzfus (Jay) of Lititz, PA. He was preceded in death by brothers, Walter Zimmerman and John David Zimmerman; son-in-law, Leonard Horst.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 10 AM at Fairview Mennonite Church, 111 Elco Drive, Myerstown, PA. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Wednesday from 2 PM to 4 PM and 6 PM to 8 PM at Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon, PA.
PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
