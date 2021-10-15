Raymond Z. Smucker, age 82 of Narvon passed away at home on Thursday, October 14, 2021. He was the husband of Sarah L. King Smucker. He was born in Churchtown, son of the late Eli and Nancy Zook Smucker.
Raymond was a member of Bethel Christian Fellowship Church. He enjoyed going to New Holland Sales Stables, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Surviving besides his wife are 6 children; Lester husband of Mary Smucker of East Earl, Dave husband of Becky Smucker of Narvon, Sam husband of Laurie Smucker of Paradise, Drew husband of Kathryn Smucker of Elverson, John husband of Kathy Smucker of Warsaw, N.Y., Kathy wife of Benji Smoker of Jamestown, T.N., 23 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 3 siblings; David husband of Millie Smucker of Manheim, Elizabeth wife of John Beiler of Gap, Rachel wife of the late Amos King of Honey Brook. He was preceded in death by a sister, Lena Riehl and a brother, Sam Smucker.
Funeral services will be held at Bethel Christian Fellowship Church, 145 Bootjack Road, Narvon, PA on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Viewings will be held at the church on Saturday from 2-4:00 PM and again from 6-8:00 PM. Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
