Raymond Workman, age 90, formerly of Strasburg, passed away at the Mount Joy Hospice Center on Saturday, May 14, 2022. He was the husband of the late Helen G. Hoover Workman who passed away on October 7, 2017. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Harry S. & Maude Miller Workman. He worked as a welder at High Steel of Lancaster for 25 years and then in retirement he worked at the Lancaster County Pool. He enjoyed anything outdoors especially hunting and fishing and going to the Cannon Hunting Camp in Clinton County. He also enjoyed spending time on his computer.
Surviving are 4 children: Bonnie wife of Darrel Taylor of Conneaut Lake, PA, Helen L. wife of Bruce Mohler of Pequea, Raymond Jr. husband of Cora Neuin Workman of Paradise, Marvin E. husband of Beth Clare Workman of Ronks, 18 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 6 siblings.
Funeral service will take place from the Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA, on Friday, May 20th at 10 a.m. with a viewing from 9 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Jim Eikenberry will be officiating. Interment will take place in the Riverview Burial Park, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to the Strasburg Sportsman Association, 316 Weaver Road, Strasburg, PA. 17579. shiveryfuneralhome.com