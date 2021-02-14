Raymond Warfel Sweitzer, 86, of Elizabethtown, died on Monday, February 8, 2021 at Emerald Rehab and Healthcare Center, Elizabethtown. Born in Salunga, he was the son of the late Raymond W. and Florence Warfel Sweitzer. Ray was the loving husband of Esther A. Ebersole Sweitzer for 39 years.
He was a faithful member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Bainbridge. A veteran, Ray proudly served in the United States Army and was a former member of the Elizabethtown VFW #5667. He worked at U.S. Airways for over 25 years and later worked in transportation for Milton Hershey. Ray was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, traveling and driving truck. An avid sports fan he often enjoyed rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies. One of his greatest treasures was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. "Ain't it hell" was a signature phrase that Ray was known for and he loved to use it often.
Surviving in addition to his wife Esther, are four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, a brother, Jay husband of Joan Sweitzer, of Lancaster, and a sister, Betsy wife of Sonny Grassel, of Newport, TN. Preceding him in death are three children, Tammy Millar, Randy Gingrich, Kathy McNaughton, and two sisters, Loretta Bates and Patsy Harple
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, those desiring can send contributions to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 106 North 2nd Street, Bainbridge, PA 17502. Interment will be in Salunga Mennonite Cemetery, East Hempfield Township. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.