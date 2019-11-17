Raymond V. Broome, III of Lancaster passed away on November 7th, 2019. He was born in Columbia to the late Raymond, II and Ruth Kline Broome and was a lifelong resident of this area. Raymond was a graduate of Columbia High School with the Class of 1969. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and worked for many years at Armstrong Flooring before his retirement.
Raymond leaves behind his brother, Jacob McCollum of Columbia; two sisters, Beverly McCollum of Columbia, Wendy Keesey of Elizabethtown; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Mary Katherine Broome in 2015 and two siblings, Marie and John McCollum.
Services for Raymond will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. He will be laid to rest by his late wife Mary at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Grace Evangelical Congregational Church, 36 N. 8th St., Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.