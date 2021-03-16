Raymond "Ray" Thorsen, 92, of Mountville, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of Margaret Villiger Thorsen, his beloved wife of 67 years. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, son of the late Thor and Molly Jensen Thorsen. Raymond grew up in the Bay Ridge section of Brooklyn, where he attended Fort Hamilton High School. He was a veteran of WWII, serving in the U.S. Navy as a firefighter. During his time in the Navy, he was stationed at the U.S. Navy Training Center in Bainbridge, MD and aboard the heavy cruiser USS Columbus (CA-74). He attended the State University of New York and Pratt Institute, where he studied visual communications and graphic design. Raymond was an expert craftsman and member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners Local No. 45. He worked as a custom cabinet maker and later as an installer of custom hardwood floors. His work can be found in many high profile and historic locations within the New York metropolitan area, such as the Empire State Building and the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration. Raymond was a generous, hard-working man of integrity, with a quiet persona who cared deeply for his family and was always there to support them. Although he lived his later years in Pennsylvania, there was never any question that his Brooklyn roots were always a part of him. While raising his family of three boys, he gave generously of his time as a youth baseball coach, manager and umpire. He was a life-long, avid golfer who enjoyed playing golf with his wife, family and friends. He enjoyed his vacations with his wife and family, and especially summers spent in Stone Harbor, NJ. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Surviving in addition to his wife, two sons: Richard Thorsen and his wife Sharon, Monroe, NY and John Thorsen and his wife Tracie, Lancaster. Seven grandchildren: Tyler, Christine, Adam, Eric, Vickie, Katie and John Raymond Thorsen. One sister: Vera Thorne, Lecanto, FL. He was preceded in death by his son: Robert Thorsen; one brother: Thor Thorsen; and one sister: Eva Sherland.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main St., Mountville on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 12:00 Noon. Viewing will be from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Interment in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the Wounded Warriors Project or Shriner's Hospital for Children. To send a condolence, please send an email to: workmanfhs@comcast.net. Website: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
