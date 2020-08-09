Raymond “Skip” Charles Rogers, Jr., 72, of Denver, PA, and formerly of California, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at York Hospital after heart complications. He was born in Lancaster, PA, the son of Joyce A. (Moore) Rogers of Lancaster and the late Raymond Charles Rogers, Sr.
Skip worked at Kalas Manufacturing, Inc. of Lancaster as a cable assembler; he also worked for several California manufacturing companies. The family would like to thank his friends at Kalas Manufacturing for their friendship and concerns during Skip’s illness. He led an active lifestyle enjoying golf, biking, skiing, running, and astronomy.
In addition to his mother, Joyce; he is survived by his sister, Pat Veser married to John Byers of Lititz, PA; his niece, Jodi married to Bryan Long and their children, Taylor and Josh Long.
Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, PA.
Please omit flowers, contributions in Skip’s name to the American Heart Assoc., 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA, 17603 would be deeply appreciated.
Please visit Skip’s Memorial Page at: www.TheGroffs.com
A living tribute »